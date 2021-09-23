Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hungary to play one match behind closed doors, fined over racist abuse

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

LAUSANNE, SEPT 22: Hungary must play two matches behind closed doors, with one suspended for two years, and were fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($216,635) by FIFA over their fans' racist chants at England players during a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.
Hungarian fans subjected Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham to monkey chants during England's 4-0 romp on September 2.
England players were also pelted with cups thrown from the hostile Puskas Arena crowd, with many home fans also booing Southgate's team when they took the knee before kick-off to show support for equality.
Missiles and a flare were also thrown onto the pitch.
"After analysing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, specifically the seriousness of the incidents (racist words and actions, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, blocked stairways), the (FIFA Disciplinary) Committee decided that the MLSZ would play its next two home matches in FIFA competitions without spectators, the second match being suspended for a probationary period of two years," read the FIFA statement.
"In addition, the Committee imposed a fine of CHF 200,000."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had called for FIFA to take "strong action" the day after the match.
But Hungarian football chiefs robustly defended the "vast majority" of fans and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto warned Johnson against "hypocrisy" after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by booing and crowd trouble.
On Tuesday, though, the Hungarian FA said racist behaviour should be "deeply condemned", but insisted the punishments meted out by FIFA do not "penalise the real perpetrators".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suarez fires Atletico top with late double at Getafe
Hungary to play one match behind closed doors, fined over racist abuse
Inter fire title warning shot at Fiorentina to reclaim top spot
Holders ManC hit six, Liverpool cruise in League Cup
Under-fire Koeman refuses to answer questions in Barca press conference
Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan for cricket series
Ruman finishes 46th in qualification round
Junior Tigers face batting collapse on day 1


Latest News
Global Covid cases top 230 million
US business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey
Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
Jubo League, Chhatra League to give legal aid to Jhumon Das
BGMEA seeks int'l media support to promote apparel industry
Dr Zafrullah wants Zaima to be back home to intensify movement
229 more hospitalized with dengue, no death reported
PM's SDG Progress Award will remain as a milestone: Quader
Bangladesh to set up e-commerce regulatory body soon
IP TV registration will be given soon: Hasan
Most Read News
Responsibility to deal with climate change
Chairman of the Imperial Hospital Professor Dr Rabiul Hossain
BNP manoeuvring for polls under caretaker government
‘The world must wake up’: Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens
PM calls for global roadmap to achieve SDGs fighting coronavirus
Drug adulteration: Punish the criminals
Dhaka int’l airport 3rd terminal may be opened by June 2023
ADB launches new partnership strategy for Bangladesh
Cricket ambidextrous Jalal Chowdhury no more
Uplift turnaround is remarkable: Radwan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft