Hungary to play one match behind closed doors, fined over racist abuse

LAUSANNE, SEPT 22: Hungary must play two matches behind closed doors, with one suspended for two years, and were fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($216,635) by FIFA over their fans' racist chants at England players during a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

Hungarian fans subjected Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham to monkey chants during England's 4-0 romp on September 2.

England players were also pelted with cups thrown from the hostile Puskas Arena crowd, with many home fans also booing Southgate's team when they took the knee before kick-off to show support for equality.

Missiles and a flare were also thrown onto the pitch.

"After analysing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, specifically the seriousness of the incidents (racist words and actions, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, blocked stairways), the (FIFA Disciplinary) Committee decided that the MLSZ would play its next two home matches in FIFA competitions without spectators, the second match being suspended for a probationary period of two years," read the FIFA statement.

"In addition, the Committee imposed a fine of CHF 200,000."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had called for FIFA to take "strong action" the day after the match.

But Hungarian football chiefs robustly defended the "vast majority" of fans and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto warned Johnson against "hypocrisy" after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by booing and crowd trouble.

On Tuesday, though, the Hungarian FA said racist behaviour should be "deeply condemned", but insisted the punishments meted out by FIFA do not "penalise the real perpetrators". -AFP





