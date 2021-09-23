Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Under-fire Koeman refuses to answer questions in Barca press conference

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

Ronald Koeman photo: AFP

Ronald Koeman photo: AFP

MADRID, SEPT 22: Barcelona's under-pressure coach Ronald Koeman delivered a bizarre press conference on Wednesday as he read a pre-prepared statement before leaving without answering questions.
Koeman's position is fragile, after Barca followed up a 3-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week with a 1-1 draw at home to Granada in La Liga, with the team's tactics and style coming under scrutiny.
In his press conference, Koeman sat down and was introduced by the club's press officer, who said the Dutchman wanted to read a short statement.
Reading from a piece of paper, Koeman said: "Hello everyone. The club with me as coach is in a situation of rebuilding.
"The financial situation of the club is connected to the sporting activities and vice-versa. This means we as a team have to rebuild the team without being able to make any big financial investments. This needs time.
"The young talent today could be the next big world stars in just a few years. To rebuild this team, young players will be given opportunities like Xavi and Iniesta had in their day. But we must ask for patience.
"Achieving a high ranking in La Liga is a great success. In the Champions League we can't hope for miracles. The defeat by Bayern Munich last week has to be analysed with that perspective.
"The process we're in now with the staff and the team deserves unconditional support, in words and actions. I know the press recognises this process.
"It's not the first time in Barcelona's history this has happened. We count on your support in these difficult times.
"As staff and players, we are very happy with the great support of the fans, like we had in the match against Granada. Visca Barca, thanks to everyone."
Several names, including Xavi Hernandez, Roberto Martinez and Antonio Conte, have been mentioned as possible successors to 58-year-old Koeman, whose relationship with club president Joan Laporta has been strained in recent weeks.
After the defeat at home to Bayern, Laporta posted a video addressed to Barcelona supporters in which he said: "I am as disappointed and upset as all of you are... Do not doubt we will resolve this situation."
Koeman was asked about the club's loss of identity after the draw against Granada on Monday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suarez fires Atletico top with late double at Getafe
Hungary to play one match behind closed doors, fined over racist abuse
Inter fire title warning shot at Fiorentina to reclaim top spot
Holders ManC hit six, Liverpool cruise in League Cup
Under-fire Koeman refuses to answer questions in Barca press conference
Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan for cricket series
Ruman finishes 46th in qualification round
Junior Tigers face batting collapse on day 1


Latest News
Global Covid cases top 230 million
US business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey
Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
Jubo League, Chhatra League to give legal aid to Jhumon Das
BGMEA seeks int'l media support to promote apparel industry
Dr Zafrullah wants Zaima to be back home to intensify movement
229 more hospitalized with dengue, no death reported
PM's SDG Progress Award will remain as a milestone: Quader
Bangladesh to set up e-commerce regulatory body soon
IP TV registration will be given soon: Hasan
Most Read News
Responsibility to deal with climate change
Chairman of the Imperial Hospital Professor Dr Rabiul Hossain
BNP manoeuvring for polls under caretaker government
‘The world must wake up’: Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens
PM calls for global roadmap to achieve SDGs fighting coronavirus
Drug adulteration: Punish the criminals
Dhaka int’l airport 3rd terminal may be opened by June 2023
ADB launches new partnership strategy for Bangladesh
Cricket ambidextrous Jalal Chowdhury no more
Uplift turnaround is remarkable: Radwan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft