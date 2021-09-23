Video
Ruman finishes 46th in qualification round

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Star archer Ruman Sana finished 46th among the 720 participants after scoring 336 in the qualification round of men's recurve section of World Archery Championship now being held in Youngstown, USA.
The another two archers of Bangladesh -- Ram Krishno Saha and Hakim Ahmed Rubel -- finished 27th and 50th after scoring 642 and 633 respectively in the men's recurve section.
Ruman Sana will play against Musolesi Federico of Italy and Ram Krishno Saha face Goncalves Luis of Portugal and Rubel face Halahulek Michal of Czech Republic in the 1/48 matches of elimination round scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday).
In the recurve men's team event, the Bangladesh archery team comprising Ram Krishno Saha and Ruman Sana finished 12th among the twenty six countries after scoring 1911. They are scheduled to meet their Belgium counterparts in the elimination round match tonight.
In the recurve women's division women's archer Beauty Roy finished 72nd among the 720 participants after scoring 551.
In the recurve mixed tea event, the Bangladesh archery team comprising Ram Krishno Saha and Beauty Roy finished 28th among the thirty two countries after scoring 1193.
In the men's compound division qualification round, archer Asim Kumar Das finished 58th position among the 720 participants after scoring 674. He will compete against Lopez Roman of Spain in the elimination scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday).    -BSS


