Thursday, 23 September, 2021
Afghanistan U-19 tour of Bangladesh 2021

Junior Tigers face batting collapse on day 1

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Under-19 captain Aich Mollah and wicketkeeper batter Tahjibul Islam celebrate a boundary shot on Wednesday against Afghanistan Under-19 team at Sylhet International Cricket stadium. photo: Courtesy

Batting disaster of Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket team sent them back foot against visiting Afghanistan Under-19 boys on Wednesday as home boys were wrapped up for 162 in their 1st innings.
Guests were 40 for two while stump of the game of day-1 of the one-off Youth Test.
Hosts chose to bat first winning the toss and got a mediocre start from their openers. Prantik Nawrose Nabil was the 1st batter to go for 20 while his opening partner Iftikher Hossain scored 37 runs. Bangladesh lost their 3rd wicket to below 100 as Khalid Hasan departed for nine.
Skipper Aich Mollah and vice captain SM Meherob then added 44 runs in the 4th wicket's stand before Meherob's dismissal for 28. Mollah, the leading scorer stopped for 39 and after his departure Bangladesh batting line up had caught at a straw and none of the following batters could even reach a two-digit figure.
Afghan pacer Bilal Sami hauled five wickets allowing 42 runs while right-arm leggy Izharulhaq Naveed scalped four and Kamran Hotak took the rest one Bangladesh wicket.
In reply, visitors lost two wickets to post 23 runs on the board. Suliman Safi went for four whereas Ishaq Zazai had gone for 17 runs. Bilal Sayedi and Ijaz Ahmed were in the middle with 11 and eight runs respectively as the game of the day being called off.
Ashraful Islam is the only Bangladesh successful bowler, who claimed the wicket of Zazai allowing 13 runs.


