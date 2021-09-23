Former Windies cricketer Samuels charged under corruption code

LONDON, SEPT 22: Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels was Wednesday charged under the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code more than a decade after he served a ban for breaching regulations.

Samuels, who played international cricket between 2000 and 2018, was charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board for breaching four elements of their T10 League anti-corruption code.

Charges include failing to disclose "receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute". -AFP









