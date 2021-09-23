Bangladesh go down 5-0 to Iran

As presumed earlier Bangladesh national women's football team suffered a big margin of 0-5 goal defeat to strong Iran in their second and last group G match of AFC Asian Cup India 2022 qualifiers held today (Wednesday) at Bunyodkor Stadium in Uzbekistan.

Iran began to dominate over Bangladesh in the beginning of the match and took 3-0 lead at the breather.

After resumption, The Iranian side continued their onslaughts on Bangladesh's fort by adding the remaining two more goals in the second half to ensure their emphatic victory over Bangladesh in the one-sided affairs.





