HPs dominate over Bangladesh-A after Murad's fifer

BCB High-Performance Unit (HP) team's left-arm spinner Hasan Murad claimed five wickets against Bangladesh-A team on the first day of the 2nd four-day game at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday as A-team were able to manage 223 runs losing nine wickets.

HP skipper Akraba Ali decided to bowl first winning the toss and pacer Sumon Khan proved his captain right picking up both the openers early. He claimed Saif Hasan (2) and Shadman Islam in the very first hour of the game.

The situation could have worsened had skipper Mominul Haque and Nazmul Hossain Shanto not played sensibly. Shanto scored 72 while Mominul, who missed the first match due to a

family emergency, scored 62. They stood valuable 88-run's 3rd wicket partnership.

Mominul before being dismissed, struck six fours and one six in his knock in which he played 85 balls. Shanto remained unscathed but Hasan Murad appeared on the stage to trigger a collapse that saw A-team losing wickets at regular intervals. When Murad

was on carnage, Shahadat Hossain Dipu ended Shanto's resistance after he hit

four fours and one six in his 208 ball-72 runs knock.

Besides, pacer Shohidul Islam scored 36 windy off 32 hitting couple of boundaries and four sixes while Nayeem Hasan gathered 32. Rakibul Hasan was batting on 6.

Apart from Hasan Murad, Sumon Khan two wickets while Rezaur and Shahadat picked up one wicket apiece.





