Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:51 AM
Dhaka DSA clinch Youth boys handball title

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

Dhaka District Sports Association (DSA) clinched the boys' group title 2nd National Youth (U-17 Boys' and Girls') Handball competition beating Bandarban DSA by 37-29 goals in the final held today (Wednesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali handball stadium in the city.
The winners' led the first half by 19-15 goals. Earlier on the day, Chapainawabganj DSA finished third position in the meet defeating Jamalpur DSA by 31-28 goals in the place-deciding match held at the same venue. The winners' led the first half by 19-9 goals.
Bangladesh Olympic Association deputy secretary general Asikur Rahman Miku was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes.
On way to the final, Bandarban DSA beat Jamalpur DSA by 36-20 goals after leading the first half by 19-11 goals in the first semifinal while Dhaka DSA defeated Chapainawabganj DSA by 19-16 goals after dominating the first half by 9-7 goals in the second semis held on Tuesday last.


