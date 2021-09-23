Video
ACC summons 3 CAAB and LGED engineers’ wealth info

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday asked a superintendent engineer of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), an assistant engineer of CAAB-2 and superintendent engineer of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), their wives and other family members to submit their wealth statements by three weeks as a part of an investigation of their wealth.
The anti-graft body served three separate notices after it found primary allegations of amassing illegal wealth by them.
Syed Iqbal Hossain, director of the ACC issued the notices regarding the wealth statements of Maksudul Islam, superintendant engineer of CAB and his wife, Mohammad Yunus Bhuiyan, assistant engineer of CAB-2 and his two wives Mariyam Nesa and Marufa Akter separately.
Besides, ACC's director SM Maksudul Haque asked Mojiubur Rahman Sikder, superintendant engineer of LGED and his wife Kamrun Nahar in another notice to submit their wealth statement by this time.



