Train service to Cox’s Bazar will start next year: Sujon

The train service will start in Cox's Bazar in December 2022, expected Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

The minister on Wednesday said that a new rail route from Dohazari of Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will open on December 16 the next year.

While visiting the working progress of the project at the iconic station building's construction site in Cox's Bazar he disclosed this information to reporters.

Nurul Islam Sujan said, "The project implementation has been delayed by six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the project inauguration has been fixed for December next year."

If the new rail link opens, many tourists will visit Cox's Bazar, he added.

There are multiple projects going on in Cox's Bazar to boost the economy and another rail link stretching 18 kilometres will be built from Chakaria to Matarbari, according to the minister.

According to the project, a 100-kilometre single line dual gauge railway on Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route is being constructed with a progress of 62 per cent.

Cox's Bazar-3 constituency lawmaker Saimum Sarwar Komol, Project Director Mafijur Rahman, and Bangladesh Railway General Manager (East zone) Zahangir Hossain were present during the visit among others.









