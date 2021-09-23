Another case filed against Evaly couple

Evaly Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel and Chairman Shamima Nasrin were sued in another case over embezzling Tk 85,000 through forgery.

Muzahidur Rahman, a customer of Evaly filed the case with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Wednesday.

After recording the statement of the complainant, Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary ordered Dhanmondi Police to take it as FIR.

In the case statements, the complainant said that he paid Tk 85,000 to the accused for an air conditioner (AC), but they neither furnished the product nor reimbursed the money even though the complainant repeatedly asked for it.





