Dickson lauds Dhaka’s initiative to reduce carbon emission

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said at a webinar on Wednesday that Bangladesh's contribution to reduce carbon emission has been exemplary to phase out coal and seek out renewable energy sources.

"We are impressed by the government's Mujib climate prosperity plan and believes Bangladesh can achieve a net-zero carbon emission targets by 2050," the British High Commissioner said adding that the UK government is working with the Bangladesh government to form a long-term strategy towards net-zero emission.

In light of the COP-26, the Centre for Governance Studies arranged the webinar titled "Addressing the Goals of COP-26 in South Asian Context: Pitfall and Explications" focusing on both the COP-26 and current climate issues in Bangladesh and South Asia. Addressing a webinar, the High Commissioner highlighted four individual aspects of tackling climate change - coal, cash, cars, and trees.

He lauded Bangladesh's leadership role in the realm of climate change mitigation and adaptation, and applauded the tremendous achievements of Bangladesh that it will present at COP-26.

This year, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) will be hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow.

Dr Atiq Rahman, Executive Director, Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies, Ar Mubasshar Hussain, President, Institute of Architects Bangladesh, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Chief Executive, Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA), Professor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Chair, IUCN National Committee in Bangladesh, Architect Iqbal Habib, Member Secretary, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), and Dr Manjur A.Chowdhury, Chairman, Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) spoke at the webinar moderated by Zillur Rahman, Executive Director of CGS.

Dickson said there will be doubled commitment from developed countries and doubled climate finance over 2021-2025 and said that the real money from developed nations will be put on the table during the final weeks leading up to the event.

Regarding cash, he admitted that the developed world has not yet delivered on its promises.

Taking part in the discussion, Dr Atiq Rahman stated that even though direct participation will not be possible for many people due to Covid -9, Bangladesh will still bring a pretty big delegation to COP26.

He highlighted the pledge of the developed world to provide $100 billion per year to vulnerable nations, which has not yet materialised. Dr Atiq Rahman concluded by emphasising that the COP has to ensure that the long-term commitments from various members are kept.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is spending $10-$20 billion on climate adaptation.

However, the High Commissioner also stated that the High Commission is looking for ways to increase private financing towards adaptation and mitigation in Bangladesh.

About trees, the High Commissioner emphasised the unique role of the Sundarbans mangrove forest as part of climate mitigation and adaptation in Bangladesh.

He said the mangrove forest has protected Bangladesh from many natural disasters, and need to be preserved to maintain its role in combating climate change.

Iqbal Habib said there are two motivations at play in combating climate change. "One is to raise funds and mitigate, the second is the adaptation process for individual countries and peoples."

He emphasized Bangladesh's need for planned urbanisation and said Bangladesh will inevitably suffer from migration from rural areas into cities due to climate change.

Prof Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir said there is no substitute for global cooperation and political goodwill and raised the question of whether Glasgow will heed the cries of Gabura.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan said climate change is both a justice issue and an equity issue.

She emphasized the importance of the government to set up a policy of transparency so that funding reaches the people who need it the most.

Ar Mubasshar said they need to talk about decreasing emissions worldwide before they talk about mitigation and adaptation.







