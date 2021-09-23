Climate finance will be hot topic at COP26

Sourcing the finance for climate adaption and mitigation efforts will be one of the biggest challenges faced by disaster-prone countries in forging a new agreement at key United Nations climate talks in November ( COP26).

Earlier poor and developing and other climate vulnerable countries were promised US$100 billion a year in climate finance by 2020 by developed country governments more than a decade ago.

But rich countries will continue to miss the longstanding pledge to US$100 billion a year for the next four years, according to analysis by Oxfam International on Monday.

Data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Friday showed that climate finance reached only US$80 billion in 2019.

Data was not available for 2020, but the US$100 billion target is likely to be missed amid the economic damage wreaked by the pandemic.

Oxfam last year revealed the true value of financing is US$22 billion-only a quarter of what developed countries had reported. Ahead of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP) in Glasgow, Scotland, negotiating blocs from developing countries have called the shortfall an "emotive issue" within the climate talks, that "damages trust" among parties.

"Issues identified include shortfalls in delivery, opaqueness of accounting by donors, problems with access, and the increasing presence of loans in the portfolio.

These are in addition to the meagre resources allocated to adaptation," read a position paper released in July by think-tank Powershift Africa, backed by the Climate Vulnerable Forum, Least Developed Countries, and the Alliance of Small Island States.

Climate negotiators from the least developed nations have pushed back against the majority of pledged finance being given as loans, with only 20 per cent awarded as grants, adding to the debt-burden of poor nations whose economies have buckled under the pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is likely to be a point of contension at the talks in November, according to one negotiator.





