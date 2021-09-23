Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US sues to block American Airlines-JetBlue alliance

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Sept 22: The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block the alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue that it says will harm travelers by reducing competition.
"In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80 percent of domestic air travel, American Airlines' 'alliance' with JetBlue is, in fact, an unprecedented maneuver to further consolidate the industry," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.
Attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia joined the lawsuit over the Northeast Alliance.
The companies announced the deal in July 2020 at a time when airlines were struggling to survive amid the collapse of travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. It would consolidate routes through Boston and the three New York airports.
But Garland said the deal "would result in higher fares, fewer choices and lower quality service if allowed to continue."
The complaint notes that American is the largest airline in the world, and together with competitors Delta, United and Southwest controls nearly all US passenger air travel.
Unable to complete former mergers, American "has relentlessly pursued a strategy of industry consolidation in the United States and around the world," the statement said.
American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said the alliance has delivered "clear consumer benefits."
"Ironically, the Department of Justice's lawsuit seeks to take away consumer choice and inhibit competition, not encourage it," Parker said in a statement, adding that company will be "vigorously rebutting the DOJ's claims."
American Airlines said in a separate statement that "before the alliance, Delta and United dominated the New York City market. The NEA has created a third, full-scale competitor in New York and is empowering more growth in Boston."
"This is not a merger: American and JetBlue are - and will remain - independent airlines."
But acting Assistant Attorney General Richard  Powers said the partnership "will closely tie JetBlue fate to that of American, significantly reducing JetBlue incentives to compete with its much larger partner in the northeast and beyond."
"Consumers will be better off if American and JetBlue continue to be fierce competitors, not allies," said Powers, of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asia below pre-Covid levels as variants slow rebound: ADB
US sues to block American Airlines-JetBlue alliance
Chevron gives Covid support to Habiganj hospitals
e-Commerce firms giving abnormal offers to be sued
UK moots trade pact with US, Canada, Mexico
StanChart, Bproperty to provide easy home loans
M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director of SBAC Bank
Managing Director of United Commercial Bank PLC Mohammed Shawkat Jamil


Latest News
Global Covid cases top 230 million
US business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey
Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
Jubo League, Chhatra League to give legal aid to Jhumon Das
BGMEA seeks int'l media support to promote apparel industry
Dr Zafrullah wants Zaima to be back home to intensify movement
229 more hospitalized with dengue, no death reported
PM's SDG Progress Award will remain as a milestone: Quader
Bangladesh to set up e-commerce regulatory body soon
IP TV registration will be given soon: Hasan
Most Read News
Responsibility to deal with climate change
Chairman of the Imperial Hospital Professor Dr Rabiul Hossain
BNP manoeuvring for polls under caretaker government
‘The world must wake up’: Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens
PM calls for global roadmap to achieve SDGs fighting coronavirus
Drug adulteration: Punish the criminals
Dhaka int’l airport 3rd terminal may be opened by June 2023
ADB launches new partnership strategy for Bangladesh
Cricket ambidextrous Jalal Chowdhury no more
Uplift turnaround is remarkable: Radwan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft