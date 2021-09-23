Video
Chevron gives Covid support to Habiganj hospitals

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Habiganj Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Jahan (2nd from right) receiving oxygenators from senior officials of Chevron Bangladesh on behalf of two local hospitals located near the Bibiyana Gas Plant, at an event in Habiganj recently.

Habiganj Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Jahan (2nd from right) receiving oxygenators from senior officials of Chevron Bangladesh on behalf of two local hospitals located near the Bibiyana Gas Plant, at an event in Habiganj recently.

Chevron's Bangladesh companies recently provided crucial timely support to four local hospitals near its Bibiyana and Moulavi Bazar Gas Plants, donating 15 oxygen concentrators to meet the immediate needs of patients suffering from hypoxemia, which occurs when levels of oxygen in the blood are lower than normal.
Hypoxemia can cause mild problems such as headaches and shortness of breath, and in severe cases, can interfere with heart and brain function. An oxygen concentrator takes in air, separates out the oxygen and delivers it into a patient via a nasal cannula.
The oxygen concentrators were handed over at socially distanced events recently: to the Deputy Commissioner, Habiganj, Ishrat Jahan, who received 10 oxygenators on behalf of the 250-bed District Hospital, Habiganj, and the Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex. Meanwhile, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of BahubalUpazila, Habiganj, Snigdha Talukdar, received two oxygenators on behalf of the BahubalUpazila Health Complex. Finally, three oxygenators were handed over to the Sreemangal Upazila Hospital. External attendees at the various events included Civil Surgeon, Habiganj, Dr. Mustafizur Rahman; Superintendent of the 250-bed District Hospital, Habiganj, Dr. Aminul Haque; Sreemangal's Health & Family Planning Officer, Dr. Sazzad Hossain Choudhury, all of whom expressed appreciation for Chevron's timely initiative. Representing Chevron among others were Field Corporate Affairs Manager, Imam Hasan Akan; Senior Coordinator, Community Engagement, Murad Ahmed; and Senior Coordinator, Government Affairs & Social Investment, Srinibash Chandra Nath.


