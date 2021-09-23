e-Commerce firms giving abnormal offers to be sued

The Chairman of Bangladesh Competition Commission Md Mofizul Islam said they would sue those e-commerce firms which would sell products giving much more discounts compared to the usual market price or cost of production of products apparently to cheat consumers.

"Some e-commerce firms are selling products giving abnormal discounts to cheat the consumers; even they are doing business with the money of the consumers. Bangladesh Competition Commission will sue those e-commerce firms voluntarily in future if those are found guilty in their operations against fair competition rules," he said.

He made the comment at meeting to exchange views with the representatives of various e-commerce firms at the conference room of the commission in the city's New Eskaton area on Tuesday.

Director General of National Consumer Rights Protection Bablu Kumar Saha, Competition Commission members GM Salahuddin, Nasrin Begum, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh general secretary Abdul Wahed Tomal and Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) general secretary SM Rashidul Islam spoke, among others, on the occasion.

Mofizul informed that the Commission filed a case against Evaly on August 12 last year when they offered up to 150 percent cash back under Eid Dhamaka Offer. The investigation to the case is nearing completion while the charge sheet would be given very soon, he added.

He said although the government does not do business, it discharges the duty as a referee for fair business. "The e-commerce has gained a lot of growth within a short time availing the business-friendly policy support of the government and the widespread demand among the consumers," Mofizul added. The commission chairman, however, issued a stern warning that no anti-competition activity would be tolerated anymore for safeguarding the interest of the consumers.

Bablu Kumar Saha urged the consumers to give orders through online after knowing properly the business module of the e-commerce firms.

Recently allegations have been raised against some e-commerce firms namely Evaly, e-Orange, Alesha Mart for cheating consumers while Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and Chairman Shamima Nasrin have already been arrested. Currently, some 1,500 e-commerce firms are running businesses in the country.







