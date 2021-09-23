UK moots trade pact with US, Canada, Mexico

LONDON, Sept 22: Britain on Wednesday said it was eyeing membership of an existing trade deal between the United States, Canada and Mexico, as hopes faded for an immediate separate agreement with washington'

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday made no commitment to a free trade deal with the United Kingdom while meeting visiting Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has vaunted the UK's ability to seal its own alliances post-Brexit.

While London's "preference is that we have a bilateral trade agreement", it does not "rule anything out", Environment Minister George Eustice told Sky News when asked if it would consider joining an existing trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) came into effect last year, replacing the previous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Johnson had downplayed hopes for a quick deal before meeting Biden at the White House, telling The Sun tabloid as he travelled to Washington that "Joe has a lot of fish to fry".

At their meeting, Biden said the deal that Britain is pushing for was "continuing to be discussed".

Britain's newly appointed foreign minister Liz Truss had reportedly raised stalled negotiations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken when they met in New York on Monday. -AFP





