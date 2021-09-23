Video
StanChart, Bproperty to provide easy home loans

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bank Affluent and Wealth Management Executive Director Lutful Habib and Bproperty General Manager Syed Ashiqur Rahman flanked by their colleagues display a document book at a MoU signing between the two sides in Dhaka recently.

Standard Chartered Bank Affluent and Wealth Management Executive Director Lutful Habib and Bproperty General Manager Syed Ashiqur Rahman flanked by their colleagues display a document book at a MoU signing between the two sides in Dhaka recently.

Standard Chartered Bank and Bproperty have recently signed an agreement to provide an easier and faster home loan solution to the clients of Bproperty. With this partnership, Standard Chartered Bank becomes one of Bproperty's exclusive home loan financing partners and a dedicated Relationship Manager of the bank will be always present to cater to the needs of Bproperty clients.
As a result of this agreement, Standard Chartered Bank will provide special interest rates that are exclusive for Bproperty clients. Faster home loan application processing and promotional offers will also be available. And thus, the deal will help to shorten the time of buying a property, says a press release.
Moreover, Bproperty will provide valuation and validation support to Standard Chartered Bank to process the loan for the properties listed under Bproperty. This will enable the opportunity to receive home loans quicker than ever before.
The signing ceremony took place recently in Dhaka where Lutful Habib, Executive Director Affluent and Wealth Management of Standard Chartered Bank and Syed Ashiqur Rahman, General Manager, Bproperty signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Lutful Habib, Executive Director, Affluent and Wealth Management of Standard Chartered Bank, said, "SCB and Bproperty both prioritize the best customer service. With this agreement, we took another step forward in providing the best quality service to our clients."
Expressing his thoughts on the agreement, Syed Ashiqur Rahman, General Manager of Bproperty, said, "At Bproperty, we always aim to make the client's experience better and with this affiliation with Standard Chartered Bank, we can make the home loan process much easier and faster for our clients."
Kazi Hamidur Rahman, Head, Mortgage & Auto Loan; Salah Ahmed Noor, Product Analyst, Mortgage & Auto Loan from Standard Chartered Bank  and Khondokar Rejbeen Ahsan, General Manager; Mahzabin Chowdhury, Head of Marketing and PR, from Bproperty were also present at the signing ceremony.


