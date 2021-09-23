

M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director of SBAC Bank and Md. Nurul Afsar, Deputy Managing Director of Electro Mart signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office on Wednesday in presence of Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed. Under this agreement, SBAC Bank Credit Card holders and employees will enjoy 0pc EMI facility up to 12 months on purchases of KONKA and GREE branded all products. photo: Bank