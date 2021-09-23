

Managing Director of United Commercial Bank PLC Mohammed Shawkat Jamil and General Manager of Bangladesh Bank Forkan Hossain signing agreement to collect Treasury Challan through Automated Challan System (ACS) on behalf of their respected organizations in presence of Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Ahmed Jamal as Chief Guest and other senior officials. Under this agreement, soon all branches of UCB will be able to collect payments of various government fees and revenues in real-time and submit to government treasury efficiently. photo: Bank