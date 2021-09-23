Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Lebanon raises fuel prices as subsidies are phased out

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BEIRUT, Sept 22: Crisis-hit Lebanon Wednesday raised fuel prices for the second time in less than a week amid severe rationing spurred by the collapse of a subsidy system that has depleted state coffers.
Grappling with its worst-ever financial crisis, Lebanon has gradually increased fuel prices in recent months because the cash-strapped central bank can no longer afford to fund fuel imports. The latest price hike, expected to be followed by further increases in coming weeks, is widely seen as a prelude to a final and definite lifting of fuel subsidies by the government.
The revised price list published by the energy ministry on Wednesday set the price of 20 litres of 95-octane petrol at 202,400 Lebanese pounds ($13 at the black market rate), up from 174,000 pounds the previous week.
Since the end of June, the price of petrol has more than tripled amid severe rationing that has turned entire streets into chaotic queues for cars lining up to fill up at the pumps.
To fill a medium-sized vehicle's tank, most Lebanese would now have to pay close to the monthly minimum wage of 675,000 Lebanese pounds, at a time when nearly 80 percent of the population is estimated to live below the poverty line. George al-Brax, a member of the syndicate of gas station owners, told local media on Wednesday that the latest price hike was not "final," suggesting that prices will soon go up again. He also cautioned that the imminent lifting of subsidies would not spell the end of long petrol queues which began at the start of summer and have since only gotten worse. The energy ministry's announcement on Wednesday came as many pumps across the country remained closed to customers. Importers and gas station owners say they are out of stock but authorities have accused them of hoarding supplies to sell at higher prices once subsidies are officially lifted.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose government was sworn in on Monday after 13 months of political paralysis, told CNN this month that 74 percent of more than $10 billion dollars spent on subsidies had been "misused by traders".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asia below pre-Covid levels as variants slow rebound: ADB
US sues to block American Airlines-JetBlue alliance
Chevron gives Covid support to Habiganj hospitals
e-Commerce firms giving abnormal offers to be sued
UK moots trade pact with US, Canada, Mexico
StanChart, Bproperty to provide easy home loans
M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director of SBAC Bank
Managing Director of United Commercial Bank PLC Mohammed Shawkat Jamil


Latest News
Global Covid cases top 230 million
US business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey
Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
Jubo League, Chhatra League to give legal aid to Jhumon Das
BGMEA seeks int'l media support to promote apparel industry
Dr Zafrullah wants Zaima to be back home to intensify movement
229 more hospitalized with dengue, no death reported
PM's SDG Progress Award will remain as a milestone: Quader
Bangladesh to set up e-commerce regulatory body soon
IP TV registration will be given soon: Hasan
Most Read News
Responsibility to deal with climate change
Chairman of the Imperial Hospital Professor Dr Rabiul Hossain
BNP manoeuvring for polls under caretaker government
‘The world must wake up’: Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens
PM calls for global roadmap to achieve SDGs fighting coronavirus
Drug adulteration: Punish the criminals
Dhaka int’l airport 3rd terminal may be opened by June 2023
ADB launches new partnership strategy for Bangladesh
Cricket ambidextrous Jalal Chowdhury no more
Uplift turnaround is remarkable: Radwan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft