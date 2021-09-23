Vivo upgrades its affordable smartphone range

vivo, a leading global technology brand, recently upgraded its affordable smartphone range with the launch of the new Y21 smartphone in Bangladesh.

vivo is also offering attractive prizes for early buyers, including Tk10 lakh prize for one lucky winner. The winner will be selected from among the customers who either purchased the smartphone by pre-booking that ended on Monday or will buy Y21 within the first week of its release (by September 27).

The brand is also offering various other prizes, including Tk 2,100 cash-back and gift boxes. Available in Metallic Blue and Diamond Glow colors, the phone's retail price is Tk 14,990.

Y21 comes with an impressive 5000mAh battery along with 18W Fast Charge and a Type-C charging port. It supports 10 hours of online gaming on a full charge and 15 hours of video viewing.

Running on MediaTek Helio P35 processor, the phone is equipped with 4GB + 1GB 2nd Generation Extended RAM, which enables it to run more apps with ease. The phone also has expandable storage technology, allowing 1TB of memory expansion (to be purchased separately) from its default 64GB storage.

The super slim model is 0.4mm thinner and 10g lighter than its previous model and is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone packs a big 6.51" Display for a supreme viewing experience.

vivo's Y21 has a 13MP rear camera integrated with Bokeh scenarios. The 2MP macro camera can focus as close as 4 cm. The 8MP front camera makes use of a natural face beauty algorithm. There is also a portrait mode with a Pose Guide feature, helping users to pose for fun selfies.





