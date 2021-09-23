

USAID to roll out Pfizer vaccinations in BD

Health workers learned how to manage the ultra-cold chain requirements needed to properly store, transport and administer the Pfizer vaccines, and were trained in monitoring vaccine stocks, data entry and reporting skills, and monitoring adverse events following immunization, says a press release.

This USAID-supported training will help the Bangladesh efficiently administer Pfizer vaccines in 11 target districts of Bhola, Jhalokathi, Chandpur, Lakshmipur, Noakhali, Narsingdi, Tangail, Jeshore, Satkhira, Sunamganj and Habiganj. The vaccine will also be administered in 10 city corporations of Dhaka (DNCC & DSCC), Barisal, Chattogram, Cumilla, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet.

In addition, USAID partnered with the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) developed key national vaccination guidelines and training manuals, and have trained over 6,000 service providers and health professionals to strengthen the COVID-19 vaccination program in the country.

The U.S. Government has donated 6.5 million doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to date and has stands at the top of COVAX global vaccine donors with a pledge of USD $4 billion in total for vaccines. The United States will donate another five million more doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, as part of the U.S. Government's commitment to purchase and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccines globally.

The U.S. government was one of the first donors to mobilize funds to support Bangladesh's COVID-19 readiness and response efforts, contributing over $96 million in COVID-related development and humanitarian assistance from USAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.?This assistance is helping to strengthen the COVID-19 testing capacity of Bangladesh laboratories and laboratory staff; improve the care given to COVID-19 patients; reduce and control the spread of the infection; and increase public knowledge and dispel myths and misconceptions about the disease.

USAID's MaMoni Maternal and Newborn Care Strengthening Project: Emergency Response to COVID-19 Pandemic is implemented by Save the Children in Bangladesh and has adopted a comprehensive COVID-19 response plan to strengthen the response mechanism of the health system, build the capacity of healthcare providers in case management, infection prevention and control, improve hospital facility readiness, establish an e-health platform.





