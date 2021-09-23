Supply chain woes drive down German growth outlook

FRANKFURT, Sept 22: Economists cut their growth forecast for Germany on Wednesday as shortages in key components, including computer chips, weigh on the country's industrial sector.

The Munich-based Ifo institute said Europe's largest economy would grow 2.5 percent this year, down 0.8 percentage points from its previous prediction, due to supply chain upheaval.

But they raised their growth forecast for 2022 by 0.8 percentage points to 5.1 percent, as the economic rebound from the coronavirus is delayed.

"The expected strong summer recovery" did not materialise, Ifo economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said.

The economy was "split", he said, with services and hospitality showing a strong recovery after coronavirus curbs eased, while "industrial production is shrinking because of supply bottlenecks."

A global semiconductor chip crunch, driven by rising demand for electronic consumer goods and coronavirus-related disruption in supply chains, has had an acute impact in export powerhouse Germany.

Like other countries, Germany is also struggling with shortages of key raw materials including plastics, steel and lumber.






