Samsung starts delivery for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G

Samsung has unfolded a new chapter of mobile innovation with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G, resulting in an overwhelming response from the consumers.

When the preorder process started in Bangladesh on September 1, 2021, smartphone fans went on a spree, causing the devices to sell out instantly. The company has recently started delivering the latest Galaxy Z series on time, as promised, to fulfill the fan's demand, says a press release.

Samsung has always prioritized consumers' convenience and maintained continuous effort to ensure that consumers get what they want in time. Hence, the company has begun the delivery process of the Galaxy Z series for the consumers who ordered during the initial launch. Customers willing to purchase the stunning Foldables should place the order swiftly as only limited stock remains.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z series is an ambitious and productivity-centric smartphone that has resulted in the company's online traffic increasing by three times. To cater to the consumers' immense interest, Samsung has deployed demo devices of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G across all Samsung brand stores in the country to provide consumers with hands-on experience. Smartphone users can now experience all the exclusive features before placing an order.





