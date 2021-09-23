India’s Zee Entertainment to merge with Sony India

Sept 22: India's media and entertainment giant Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said on Wednesday its board has given in-principle approval for its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).

Zee, which has a presence in television broadcasting and digital media with brands such as Zee TV, has been under pressure from top investors for a management reshuffle, including the exit of Chief Executive, Punit Goenka, from the board.

Zee said in an exchange filing that the company and SPNI have entered into a non-binding term sheet to bring together their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries.

As part of the proposed deal, Zee shareholders will hold about 47.07% stake and the rest of the merged entity will be owned by Sony India shareholders. -Reuters











