Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:48 AM
Stocks halt two-day winning streak on profit taking

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks halted a two-day gaining streak on Wednesday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling braking indices to rise further on both bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 16.72 points or 0.23 per cent to 7,241, after gaining about 67 points in the previous two straight sessions. Two other indices -- the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 12.79 points to 2,673 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 4.44 points to 1,282 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 21.50 billion,  up 12.56 per cent from  the previous day's tally of Tk 19.10 billion. Of the 376 issues traded, 209 ended lower, 125 higher and 42 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 275,863 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 522.88 million shares and mutual fund units. The market-cap of DSE also fell to Tk 5,761 billion on Wednesday, down from Tk 5,770 billion in the previous session. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 82 points to 21,157 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 52 to close at 12,693.


