Nuclear Agri Instt, its chief scientist get IAEA awards  

Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) has been awarded in the category of 'Outstanding Achievement Award' by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for its outstanding contribution to mutation breeding.

In addition, Dr Shamshunnahar Begum, head of the Department of Plant Breeding and Chief Scientific Officer, got the 'Women in Plant Mutation Breeding Award' for her outstanding contributions to plant mutation breeding and related biotechnology, an official release said on Tuesday.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, formally presented the award to Muhammad Abdul Muhith, the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Austria at the IAEA Headquarters in Vienna, Austria on September 20, the release added. -BSS





