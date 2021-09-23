

ADB cuts BD growth forecast, despite strong recovery from C-19

The Manila-based institution also lowered the projected growth for 2022 from 7.2 per cent to 6.8 per cent in its September update published on Wednesday.

The growth projection reflects a strong recovery supported by strengthening manufacturing, continued expansion in the global economy and effective government recovery policies, the report said.

The GDP growth rate for the entire South Asia region - consisting of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka - was lowered from 9.5 per cent to 8.8 per cent.

The continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic is largely responsible for the revision down as the emergence of new variants, stop-start vaccine rollouts and prolonged lockdowns hampered the recovery.

Bangladesh's forecasts for 2021 were largely affected by the resurgence in COVID-19 cases this year, ADB said.

It also noted that Bangladesh's vaccination rates were also amongst the lowest in the region, below most other South Asian countries, such as Nepal, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

The growth projection for the current fiscal reflects a strong recovery supported by strengthening manufacturing, continued expansion in the global economy and effective government recovery policies, the regional lender said in the outlook released on Wednesday.

However, FY22 growth is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels, it said, adding the main risk is the re-escalation of Covid-19 infections in Bangladesh or major advanced economies, clipping domestic and external demand.

"The government's policies for saving lives while protecting livelihoods underpinned the recovery process in Bangladesh, making it one of the few countries in the world sustaining commendable economic growth in recent difficult times," said ADB Country Director Manmohan Parkash.

He said that prudent macroeconomic management, and efficient implementation of stimulus measures and social protection programmes have helped. "Continued efforts for job creation, quick vaccination, and improving domestic resource mobilization will further accelerate the recovery process."

Appreciating recent initiatives in the areas of financial inclusion, and expanding social protection, Parkash said: "Sustained reforms to increase business competitiveness, foreign investment, export diversification, skills development, and technology adoption will stimulate private sector investments and hasten economic recovery."

In FY22, the report said, improving consumer confidence and the government's fiscal and monetary stimulus measures are expected to boost private and public investment.

The central bank's expansionary and accommodative monetary policy is expected to support the projected growth while keeping inflation contained. Strong remittances will stimulate private consumption, said the ADB -- which currently has 51 projects with around $12 billion around Bangladesh.

Inflation is expected to edge up to 5.8% in FY2022 reflecting recovery in economic activity. Continued implementation of the increased fiscal and monetary stimulus measures is expected to create inflationary pressures, it added.

A good crop outlook, consumer caution and underutilized production capacity should mitigate any upward pressure on prices. Domestic administered prices for fuel may cushion the impact of increased crude oil prices, the report said.





