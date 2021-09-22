Video
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:56 AM
US not seeking ‘new cold war’: Biden in reference to China

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WASHINGTON, Sept 21: US President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States does not seek a "new Cold War," in a reference to relations with China.
"The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to share challenges even if we have intense disagreement in other areas," he told world leaders in New York.
Amid heightened tensions with China and Russia, Biden instead stressed diplomacy and "vigorous" competition in his speech at the annual UN summit on Tuesday.  The US leader also issued an "all hands on deck" call for global cooperation to end the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world since early 2020.
The official also said that Biden is waiting to talk with French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone in hopes of repairing the fracture caused by Washington's surprise nuclear submarine deal with Australia, which killed France's own deal to sell its submarines to Canberra.
Biden "has asked to speak to President Macron to talk about the way forward," the official said, and to discuss how the two longstanding allies can work closely together around the world and especially in the Indo-Pacific region.
Biden used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to declare that the world stands and at an "inflection point in history" and must move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuse.    -AFP



