Evaly CEO remanded in another case

Mohammad Rassel, founder and CEO of Evaly was placed on a day remand and his wife, the

Chairman of the organization, Shamima Nasrin, was sent to jail in another fraud case filed by a businessman for embezzlement of around Tk 35.85 lakh.

Md Hasibul Haque, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate passed the order on Tuesday, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

Sub-Inspector Nazmul Huda of Dhanmondi police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced the couple before it with a seven-day remand prayer for each.

The couple was produced before the court on completion of their three-day remand in another case filed with Gulshan Police Station over embezzlement of Tk 310,597 by a customer. In the remand prayer, the couple, in collusion with other accused, bought various products worth Tk 3,585,542 from four companies. But they did not pay the money even the complainant asked for it several times.

Defence, however, submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer, saying that their clients have failed to sell the products bought from the complainant and could not clear the payment timely due to Covid-19 pandemic.

After the hearing, the court rejected the defence plea and placed Rassel on remand and also sent Shamima to jail after rejecting the remand and bail petitions.

On September 17, Kamrul Islam Chokdar, a businessman filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station against the couple and 10 other employees of the Evaly.







