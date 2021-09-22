UN climate talks: Faint progress on money, none on pollution

NEW YORK, Sept 21: World leaders made "faint signs of progress" on the financial end of fighting climate change in a special United Nations feet-to-the-fire meeting Monday, but they didn't commit to more crucial cuts in emissions of the heat-trapping gases that cause global warming. So after two high-level meetings in four days, frustrated leaders are still pointing to tomorrow - or next month - for key climate-change fighting promises.

"If countries were private entities, all leaders would be fired, as we are not on track. Things remain the same," Costa Rican President Carlos Quesada said after a closed-door session of more than two dozen world leaders at the United Nations. "It is absurd."

Leaders said they had hope for promised "good news" coming Tuesday from U.S. President Joe Biden when he speaks at the U.N. Biden is expected to talk about America helping poorer countries develop cleaner energy and cope with climate change's worsening harms. Other leaders are hoping rich nations will finally reach a long-promised $100 billion a year package to help poorer nations switch to cleaner energy and cope with climate change's worst impacts.

The focus on climate change this week comes at the end of another summer of disasters related to extreme weather, including devastating wildfires in the western United States, deadly flooding in the U.S., China and Europe, a drumbeat of killer tropical cyclones worldwide and unprecedented heat waves everywhere.

After what was supposed to be the big push to get more commitments before huge climate negotiations in six weeks to ratchet up the 2015 Paris agreement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said an end-of-October meeting of top economies "will be absolutely essential to guarantee the success" of climate talks. The G-20 meeting is one day before the start of U.N..-sponsored climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland.

"We need decisive action now to avert climate catastrophe. And for that we need solidarity," Guterres said Monday after the private leaders' meeting.

In the meeting, vulnerable countries such as the Marshall Islands and the Maldives that are "staring down the barrel" of climate change were "pleading with the developed world to step up to the plate" to provide needed money for them to cope with warming's impacts, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted the meeting with Guterres. The meeting was "very frank and outspoken - not polite," said Jochen Flasbarth, Germany's deputy environment minister. -AP



