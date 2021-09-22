Video
Better Covid vaccination in the offing: Health Minister

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said Tk 8,000 to Tk 9,000 crore will be needed to buy the coronavirus vaccine for the people of the country, and the government will spend a few thousand crore taka to implement the vaccination programme.
The vaccination programme will be better in the future, Zahid Maleque
said while speaking at the inauguration of the 'One Stop TB Service Centre' of the 250-bed TB Hospital at Shyamoli in the capital on Tuesday.
"Our country has done very well in administrating vaccines. We do not make vaccines. When we told the Prime Minister for buying the vaccine from the World Health Organization she did not make any delay to give the order. We have bought 60 million vaccines from China. About 160 million vaccines will be bought in two orders," the Health Minister said.
"Our vaccines are now being administered to students, to the elderly. But all the work is going on together. Dengue has increased in the country. We have to treat them at the same time. The Ministry of Health is not sitting idle," he added.
Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, Earl R Miller, US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Randy Ali, Deputy Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), were present at the ceremony, among others.


