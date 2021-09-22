Video
246 more  dengue cases in 24 hrs

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

As many as 246 people were infected with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 211 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 35 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 16,222 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the
country from January 1 this year to September 21. Among them, a total of 15,132 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,031. Of them, 836 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 195 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 59 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, and 13 in September so far.
Among the deaths, 54 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram division and Khulna division, and one in Rajshahi.
Among 16,222 infected, 5,866 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, and 43 in May.


