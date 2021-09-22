Video
OC Pradeep under strong surveillance in jail

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Mamunur Rashid

Cox's Bazar jail authorities have beefed up surveillances on former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar, the prime accused in the Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case.
Md Neasar Alam, Superintendent of Cox Bazar jail, told the Daily Observer that jail authorities are strictly monitoring OC Pradeep Kumar in jail and remain highly alert so that OC Pradeep Kumar does not get extra facilities from jail.
"The Cox's Bazar jail which was built for only 530 prisoners now houses some 3800 inmates. It is nearly eight times higher than the prison can actually hold. At least 2700 inmates out of 3800 were accused of Yaba related cases," Neasar Alam, added.
Preferring anonymity, a high official of the Cox Bazar jail told this correspondent that they have
put strict surveillance system inside and outside the prison.  Two duty jailors were deployed round the clock inside the jail.  
"We have taken all the precautionary measures and enhanced supervision in the prison cells and outside the jail compound so that any attempt of anarchy could be foiled instantly," noted the officer.
A human chain was formed in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday demanding capital punishment for all the accused, including former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar who stepped on grounded Major Sinha's throat and throttled him to confirm his death while wounded Sinha asked for water.
Bangladesh Committee for the Prevention of Torture of Journalists formed the human chain in front of the Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner's Office around 12 pm.
Sahidul Islam Sifat, the plaintiff and key witness in Sinha's murder case, made the statement on Wednesday after the formal proceedings of the Sinha murder trial began at the Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court at 10:30am on August 23.
Three policemen have been suspended after Pradeep Kumar Das was found using a mobile phone in court on the first day of trial.
Major (Retd) Sinha was shot dead by the police at the Shamlapur police check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on 31 July last year.
Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people, including then OC Pradeep and inspector Liakat Ali on August 5. All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.
On December 13, 2020, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted a charge sheet against 15 people, including police source Ayaz and three APBn members, in connection with the case filed over Sinha's murder at a checkpost manned by APBn, where officers of the Teknaf police station intercepted Sinha's car.


