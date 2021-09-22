

Trudeau wins third term, misses majority

Trudeau called the snap polls last month, hoping to parlay a smooth Covid-19 vaccine rollout -- among the best in the world -- into a new mandate to steer the nation's pandemic exit and

pass his agenda without opposition support.

But after a bumpy five weeks of campaigning, he appeared set for a repeat of the close 2019 general election, which resulted in the one-time golden boy of Canadian politics clinging to power yet weakened after losing his majority in parliament.

"You (Canadians) are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic into the brighter days ahead," Trudeau said, flanked by his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children on stage at a victory gala. "That's exactly what we are ready to do," he said.

The Liberals had won or were leading in 158 seats, far short of the 170 needed for a majority, while the opposition Conservatives were heading for 119, according to preliminary results from Elections Canada, with the new parliament set to look little different to the outgoing one.

While thanking his supporters, Trudeau vowed to work for all Canadians. "Because no matter how you voted ... I hear you, I hear you when you say we can only move forward if no one is left behind," he said. At 49, Trudeau had faced tougher political bouts and still came out unscathed. -AFP







