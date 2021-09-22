Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Trudeau wins third term, misses majority

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Trudeau wins third term, misses majority

Trudeau wins third term, misses majority

OTTAWA, Sept 21: Canadians returned Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to power in hotly contested elections against a rookie conservative leader, but he failed to gain an absolute majority, according to preliminary results early Tuesday.
Trudeau called the snap polls last month, hoping to parlay a smooth Covid-19 vaccine rollout -- among the best in the world -- into a new mandate to steer the nation's pandemic exit and
pass his agenda without opposition support.
But after a bumpy five weeks of campaigning, he appeared set for a repeat of the close 2019 general election, which resulted in the one-time golden boy of Canadian politics clinging to power yet weakened after losing his majority in parliament.
"You (Canadians) are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic into the brighter days ahead," Trudeau said, flanked by his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children on stage at a victory gala. "That's exactly what we are ready to do," he said.
The Liberals had won or were leading in 158 seats, far short of the 170 needed for a majority, while the opposition Conservatives were heading for 119, according to preliminary results from Elections Canada, with the new parliament set to look little different to the outgoing one.
While thanking his supporters, Trudeau vowed to work for all Canadians. "Because no matter how you voted ... I hear you, I hear you when you say we can only move forward if no one is left behind," he said. At 49, Trudeau had faced tougher political bouts and still came out unscathed.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US not seeking ‘new cold war’: Biden in reference to China
Oblivious of health rules, including maintenance of social distance
Evaly CEO remanded in another case
UN climate talks: Faint progress on money, none on pollution
Better Covid vaccination in the offing: Health Minister
246 more  dengue cases in 24 hrs
OC Pradeep under strong surveillance in jail
Trudeau wins third term, misses majority


Latest News
BGMEA requests home minister to end transport strike on urgent basis
Papon wants a keenly-contested BCB election
Preparations on for PEC examinations: Zakir
Naimul Abrar's death: Rule issued asking to compensate Tk 100cr
UN chief urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Savings certificate interest rates lowered
Two trains on same track, passengers escape unhurt
HC bench embarrassed to hear Zafrullah's writ petition
Order on Jhuman Das' bail plea on Thursday
Most Read News
UN and international peace: An assessment
Fake army officer held
Afghanistan: No emirate for women
Abul Kalam being lifted onto a vehicle for taking to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital
Associate organizations of political parties create concerns
Take bold steps to fight climate change impact
Infant drowns in Ctg
Govt to allow three oil-fired quick rental power plants
Banks of Karnaphuli fall to grabbers’ grips again
National Youth Handball get inaugurated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft