Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Allegation Of Irregularities

All officers of Rangpur EED transferred

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent 

The Education Engineering Department (EED) transferred all the officers of its Rangpur branch on Tuesday.
The decision was taken by the EED after a report was published in the Daily
Observer titled 'Allegation of irregularities against Rangpur Boss'.
Soon after the news was published the EED formed an investigation committee to look into the allegation against the Rangpur Education Engineering Department (REED).   
The (REED) investigation committee found the irregularities and transferred Executive Engineer Asaduzzaman, Assistant Engineers Golam Mostafa and Zeenat Ara, Deputy Assistant Engineers Raushan Ali, Abdur Rauf, NCC Rumman Shaon and Sadar Deputy Assistant Engineer Asaduzzaman.
Asaduzzaman, the Executive Engineer of Rangpur district of the Department of Education Engineering, was accused of giving work to the contractors of his choice by forging tenders, paying bills to his preferred contractors.
Allegation of commission trade was also leveled against him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US not seeking ‘new cold war’: Biden in reference to China
Oblivious of health rules, including maintenance of social distance
Evaly CEO remanded in another case
UN climate talks: Faint progress on money, none on pollution
Better Covid vaccination in the offing: Health Minister
246 more  dengue cases in 24 hrs
OC Pradeep under strong surveillance in jail
Trudeau wins third term, misses majority


Latest News
BGMEA requests home minister to end transport strike on urgent basis
Papon wants a keenly-contested BCB election
Preparations on for PEC examinations: Zakir
Naimul Abrar's death: Rule issued asking to compensate Tk 100cr
UN chief urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Savings certificate interest rates lowered
Two trains on same track, passengers escape unhurt
HC bench embarrassed to hear Zafrullah's writ petition
Order on Jhuman Das' bail plea on Thursday
Most Read News
UN and international peace: An assessment
Fake army officer held
Afghanistan: No emirate for women
Abul Kalam being lifted onto a vehicle for taking to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital
Associate organizations of political parties create concerns
Take bold steps to fight climate change impact
Infant drowns in Ctg
Govt to allow three oil-fired quick rental power plants
Banks of Karnaphuli fall to grabbers’ grips again
National Youth Handball get inaugurated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft