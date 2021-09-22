All officers of Rangpur EED transferred

The Education Engineering Department (EED) transferred all the officers of its Rangpur branch on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by the EED after a report was published in the Daily

Observer titled 'Allegation of irregularities against Rangpur Boss'.

Soon after the news was published the EED formed an investigation committee to look into the allegation against the Rangpur Education Engineering Department (REED).

The (REED) investigation committee found the irregularities and transferred Executive Engineer Asaduzzaman, Assistant Engineers Golam Mostafa and Zeenat Ara, Deputy Assistant Engineers Raushan Ali, Abdur Rauf, NCC Rumman Shaon and Sadar Deputy Assistant Engineer Asaduzzaman.

Asaduzzaman, the Executive Engineer of Rangpur district of the Department of Education Engineering, was accused of giving work to the contractors of his choice by forging tenders, paying bills to his preferred contractors.

Allegation of commission trade was also leveled against him.







