Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:54 AM
No journalist will be unnecessarily harassed, assures Info Minister

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said no journalist will be unnecessarily harassed without any cause.
The Minister stated this while exchanging views with journalist leaders at his office at the Secretariat in the capital.
Former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister and the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor
Abul Kalam Azad, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalist (BFUJ) former president Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, former secretary generals - Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan and Omar Faruque, Dhaka Union of Journalist (DUJ) president Quddus Afrad and general secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Topu, among others, were present in the meeting.
Dr Hasan talked to waiting journalists after the meeting. He said the journalist leaders came here to discuss the issue of seeking bank account details of journalists.
"The discussions were held in a very amicable environment," he added.
The Minister said, "The government can seek anyone's bank details. But, it is a matter of concern that the bank details were sought in the name of organizations. I've told them that I will look into the matter as none will be harassed unnecessarily."
Dr Hasan Mahmud, also Awami League joint general secretary, said, "They (jounalists) also requested the government to be watchful so that no misunderstanding develops between the government and the journalists regarding the issue of the bank account details. I also requested them (journalists) to do the same."
The Minister said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a journalist-friendly person as she has taken many welfare oriented schemes for the community.
She has established the journalists' welfare trust, gave allocation for constructing the building of Jatiya Press Club, assisted journalists during the Covid-19 situation and gave Tk 10 crore as grant to the journalists welfare trust, he added.
Mentioning that the Prime Minister always enquires about journalists, Dr Hasan urged all to remain alert so that none could create distance between the government and the journalists.


