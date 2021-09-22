26 more die of coronavirus, positivity rate drops to 4.69pc

The country witnessed 26 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday.

The death toll now stands at 27,277. Some 1,562 new cases were also detected during the time,

bringing the number of corona cases to 1,545,800.

On 27 May, the country saw 22 deaths within 24 hours.

Besides, 1,603 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.34 percent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,504,709, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 4.69 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 16.32 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 percent. In the past 24 hours, 808 labs across the country tested 33,327 samples.

Among the deaths, 15 died in Dhaka division, three each in Chattogram and Rajshahi, two each in Khulna and Sylhet and one died in Mymensingh division.

Among the 26 deceased, 16 were men and 10 were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,539 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,729 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.71 million lives and infected more than 229 million people throughout the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

More than 206 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



