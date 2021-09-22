Owners at loggerheads with govt over tariff

The rental power plants owners have expressed their disagreement over the tariff issues offered by the government at a power purchase negotiation meeting chaired by Power Division Secretary Habibur Rahman on Tuesday.

However, the Power Division has asked the rental power plant owners to complete their homework on the 'mode of payment', 'capacity charge' issues and fix their rate accordingly for the next meeting as Power Division officials said the extension of five plants is subject to the agreement on the tariff offered to them on the basis of 'no electricity no payment' and without any guaranteed off-take, sources told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

The Power Division, BPDB sat with the five rental power plants owners including 102MW Summit Narayanganj (Madan) Power Ltd, 100MW Orion Power Meghnaghat Ltd, 40MW Khulna Power Plant, 115MW KPCL Unit-2 and 100MW Dutch Bangla (Siddhirganj) Power Ltd at Bidyut Bhaban.

"It was the outcome of the first meeting between the two parties. It (meeting) will continue and we will reach a point to sign the deal as we need power," a senior official of the Power Division told.

The rental power projects have sought extension for 10 years each. These quick rental power plants came into operation in mid-2011 based on unsolicited offers under the Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provision) Act 2010 as the country was facing an acute electricity crisis at that time.

All these plants got an initial extension by five years in 2016. As many as 65 projects in the power and energy sector were approved under the law, according to the Power Division.

"In its electricity tariff hike order in March 2020, the BERC decided not to extend the tenures of oil-fired rental and quick rental power plants. The order was issued aiming to reduce the overall electricity generation cost as most of such plants charge higher electricity tariffs," a BERC senior official said.

The Power Division sought no objection certificate (NOC) on June 17, 2021 from BERC to extend the tenure of these power projects, which is now in pending, official sources said.

It has been alleged that owners of these power plants have long been lobbying with the government to get the tenure of their power plants extended.

The government claimed that it had the capacity to generate 25,227MW of electricity including captive power plants but the actual capacity is 15, 000 MW due to different causes including derated capacity, gas shortage, power plant shutdown and forced shut down.

Although the government has already discontinued 13 rental and quick rental power projects having combined capacity to generate 1001MW of electricity it will require to extend few power projects for stable grid frequency, Power Division officials said.

The government arranged the negotiation meeting as BPDB sought extension of five oil-fired quick rental power plants having a total generation capacity of around 457 megawatts.

The government has

taken up the move after the much-talked-about 'Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provision) (Amendment) Bill 2021' by the Jatiya Sangsad a few days back.



