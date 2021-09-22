The Chehlum of Great Sufi Saint of Midnapore Hazrat Syed Shah Rashid Ali Al-Quaderi (popularly known as Boro Huzur Pak) will be held across the country on September 23 .

The Chehlum will be held in the country's 18 Quaderiya khankas, 25 mosques and a madrasah in Daulatdia of Rajbari after Maghrib prayers.

Admirers of the great saint will also observe this solemn event in their respective khankas, mosques and madrashas at different parts of the world at the same time. Boro Huzur was the 22nd descendant of Baro Pir Hazrat Abdul Qader Jilani and the 35th descendant of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SA). He passed away at his Taltala residence in Kolkata on August 16 this year.

