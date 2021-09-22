Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif protests ‘false propaganda’ in media

Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif on Tuesday alleged that a section of media were spreading false and fabricated information about it.

The Darbar Sharif also alleged that a quarter also staged a human chain to spread malicious propaganda against it.

The allegation was made at a press release issued by Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif on Tuesday

The press release said, "The Pir of Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif has not contacted with any group of litigants. He did not file a lawsuit against any person and no case has been filed against any person."

However, news is being published through various media that Rajarbagh Pir Saheb has filed a case against land grabbing. All this information is completely baseless and fabricated, the press release said and called on all to be vigilant and not to spread such untrue and one-sided information in the media.



