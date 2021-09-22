Woman gives birth on bus

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 21: A woman gave birth to a baby boy on a bus in Chittagong's Patiya early Tuesday morning.

Both the mother and her newborn are now well, say doctors. The incident took place at 2:30am on an overnight "Relax Paribahan" coach to Cox's Bazar. The woman, along with her husband, was heading to her father's house in Cox's Bazar from Narayanganj.

As the bus reached Patiya in Chittagong, she went into labour and started to feel severe contractions. So, the driver puller over at the Patiya Upazila Health Complex, allowing some passengers to call on the on-duty doctor at the emergency department.

"When the midwives and nurses from the hospital arrived on the scene, the woman was in no condition to be moved to the hospital. So, they decided to go for a normal delivery on the bus," said Patiya Upazila Health Complex Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Sadia Akhter.







