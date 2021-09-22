

Uplift turnaround is remarkable: Radwan

"The story of Bangladesh is a complex one, with multiple layers and a rich cast of characters," writes Radwan, a trustee of Center for Research and Information (CRI), who edits WhiteBoard, the country's first policy journal, in the quarterly's editorial note.

With the caption "Hot off the press", he posted the link on his verified Facebook page to allow readers' free access to the content of the latest issue.

Referring to the government's policy of inclusive growth with trickledown effect to benefit the poorest, Radwan termed the developmental turnaround as "remarkable" in his editorial note.

He emphasized the need for fresh perspectives, detailed analysis, and good data to help the country meet future challenges amid the global pandemic and sought "continued support of our readers, contributors and sponsors, to establish WhiteBoard as the premier space for the next generation of analysts, academics and professionals."

The 5th issue of the quarterly covered some crucial policy issues such as the importance and relevance of agriculture in the country's march towards its middle-income status and the role of middlemen in labour immigration.

In his editorial note of the 4th issue of WhiteBoard, Radwan said the model outlined in Vision 2021 and Digital Bangladesh embraces people-centric policies that ensure the much-needed distributive justice.

In this latest issue of WhiteBoard, MA Razzaque shows how key policy decisions over the past 50 years have transformed the agriculture sector into an engine for growth and poverty alleviation.

Earlier, WhiteBoard in its first issue had narrated the futuristic policy decisions taken by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu in post-independence Bangladesh.

The magazine featured detailed analysis on a gamut of policy issues, penned by internationally acclaimed academicians, researchers, and journalists.

Radwan, a London School of Economics graduate, has led some first-of-its-kind-in-the-country initiatives such as Mujib Graphic Novel (based on the unfinished memoirs of Bangabandhu), A Daughter's Tale (a docudrama based on the life of Sheikh Hasina as a daughter of Bangabandhu), Joy Bangla Concert (the country's biggest concert for youths, themed on the nation's sacrifice for freedom).

He is widely credited with drawing the GenNext closer to the country's glorious history of Liberation and Growth through creative storytelling.









