Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:53 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Save migratory birds

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Dear Sir,
During winter hundreds of migratory bird species cross thousands of miles to reach our country. Such a majestic scene of birds on the wings is not usually seen from urban areas. But those who live in rural areas are really fortunate to watch those birds flying and frolicking in the water. Birds are the ornaments of nature. But disappointingly, often they fall prey to unscrupulous poachers in our country. I often witness that some people kill these birds and sell in the market for commercial purpose which is totally unethical.

There is a law that prohibits killing wild animals and migratory birds. As the law is not used effectively, this heinous practice of poaching continues and seems to fall in deaf ears. The authorities must take steps so that this illegal poaching comes to an end. Already a significant number of birds are on the verge of extinction causing a serious threat to our biodiversity.

I request the authority concerned to implement law strictly to prevent migratory bird poaching.

Md Mostakim Rohan
Over email.



