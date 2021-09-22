Video
Threshing paddy on busy road causes accidents at Bagmara

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondent

Farmers thrashing paddy on Gangpara road at Bagmara. photo: observer

Farmers thrashing paddy on Gangpara road at Bagmara. photo: observer

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Sept 21: Some local farmers are threshing and drying paddy on several paved roads in Bagmara Upazila of the district.
Due to scattered straw on these roads, public and vehicle moving is hampered, and the roads are witnessing accidents almost every day. The suffering of pedestrians has mounted up.
In a visit on Friday, a good number of farmers are seen threshing paddy on Hamirkutsa-Bhabaniganj Road of the upazila; after threshing, straws are left over the road.
Hundreds of motorbikes, buses, trucks, Mahindra, trolleys, battery-run auto-rickshaws are plying the road every day. In the last one week, about 20 accidents took  place at Gangpara.
When asked why they are using the road to thresh and dry, Ripon Mia, a farmer of Gangpara Village, said, "There is no place to do these works in house. So we are drying paddy on it."
Another Shahjahan Ali of the village said, "It is raining now, and since there is no mud on this paved road, I am using it for threshing and drying."
Ayesha Begum, a housewife of the village, said, "Rain water makes my yard watered."
Victim motor cyclist Farooq Hossain said, during rain the road turns slippery, caused by rotted paddy plants and then accident occurs.
Assistant Commissioner- Land (AC land-in-charge) and Bagmara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahamudul Hasan said, the matter has been reported to RHD (Roads & Highways Department).
"We hope they will take legal action soon", he added.



