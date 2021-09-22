Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 districts

Seven people including a woman have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Thakurgaon and Kurigram, in two days.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Police, in a drive, arrested two young men along with 20 grams of hemp in Bagmara Upazila of the district early Monday.

The arrested persons are Md Sourav Rahman, 20, son of Faridul Islam, and Md Rabiul Islam, 20, son of Anisur Rahman, residents of Birkutsha Village in the upazila.

Jogipara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Kabir Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kuchiamara Bridge area in Birkutsha Station Para area at around 12am, and arrested the duo with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagmara Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Mostak Ahmed confirmed the mater.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 1.6 lakh yaba tablets in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Saddam Hossain, 19, son of Syed Alam, a resident of Ajukhaiya Village in the upazila.

Cox's Bazar 34 BGB Commander Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said on information, a team of BGB from Reju Amtali Camp conducted a drive in Purba Dargahbil area under Rajpalang Union at around 10:30pm.

Sensing the presence of BGB members, two drug peddlers Md Saiful Islam and Md Rafiq Mia fled the scene.

The BGB members, however, arrested Saddam Hossain along with the yaba tablets worth about Tk 4.80 crore from there.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ukhiya PS in this connection.

Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanzul Morshed confirmed the matter.

THAKURGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with drugs in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The arrested persons are Naimul Islam, 42, son of Jaherul Islam, and Kutub Uddin, 50, son of late Chhotan. Both of them are residents of Jagadal Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Jagadal area in the evening and arrested the duo along with 150 grams of hemp and two yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ranishankail PS, the arrested were sent to jail.

Ranishankail PS Inspector SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the matter.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in separate drives, arrested two people including a woman along with 10kg 900 grams of hemp in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Police arrested a man along with 5kg 300 grams of hemp in Santoshpur Union of the upazila in the afternoon.

The arrested person is Mahir Uddin Mahu, 34, son of late Ajmat Ali, a resident of Dighirpar Village under Ramkhana Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sat Bhaiyer Mor area on the Satanipara-Farazitari Road in the afternoon and arrested him with the hemp.

On the other hand, police arrested a woman along with 5kg 600 grams of hemp in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Rashida Begum, 39, wife of late Mantu Mia, a resident of Pashchim Ramkhana Dighirpar Panchayettari Village under Ramkhana Union in the upazila.

Police sources said she was arrested from her house in the afternoon.

Later, police recovered the hemp from the kitchen of the house.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Monday morning.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan confirmed the matter.





