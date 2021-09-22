Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two drown in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondents

A minor boy and a school student drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Kushtia.
INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a water body in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Ahmed Kazi, 2, son of Md Shahin Kazi, a resident of Seutibaria Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Ahmed Kazi along with his mother went to his maternal grandparents' house in the area.
However, he fell in a water body nearby the house at noon while his relatives were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued him from there and took to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Body of a school student was recovered from Matha Bhanga River of Sharishaduli Shyamur Patharghat area in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon. The body was lifted by a diving team of Fire Services.
Deceased Rana, 16, was son of farmer Nuruzzaman of Sharishaduli Village. He was in class eight.
On Sunday, Rana went missing while taking bath with his other associates in the river adjacent to their house.
On information the diving team came and continued a long search in the river, but in vain. He could not be found on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, locals came to see his floating hair beneath Shympur Parghat in the river.
Later the body was recovered by the diving team in cooperation with locals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Threshing paddy on busy road causes accidents at Bagmara
Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 districts
Two drown in two districts
C-19: Five more die at RMCH, 62 more infected in Rajshahi Div
Water hyacinths pollute Kaptai Lake
The Postharvest Technology Division of BARI organised a day-long impact training
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 districts
Two found dead in two districts


Latest News
BGMEA requests home minister to end transport strike on urgent basis
Papon wants a keenly-contested BCB election
Preparations on for PEC examinations: Zakir
Naimul Abrar's death: Rule issued asking to compensate Tk 100cr
UN chief urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Savings certificate interest rates lowered
Two trains on same track, passengers escape unhurt
HC bench embarrassed to hear Zafrullah's writ petition
Order on Jhuman Das' bail plea on Thursday
Most Read News
UN and international peace: An assessment
Fake army officer held
Afghanistan: No emirate for women
Abul Kalam being lifted onto a vehicle for taking to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital
Associate organizations of political parties create concerns
Take bold steps to fight climate change impact
Infant drowns in Ctg
Govt to allow three oil-fired quick rental power plants
Banks of Karnaphuli fall to grabbers’ grips again
National Youth Handball get inaugurated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft