Two drown in two districts

A minor boy and a school student drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Kushtia.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a water body in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Ahmed Kazi, 2, son of Md Shahin Kazi, a resident of Seutibaria Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ahmed Kazi along with his mother went to his maternal grandparents' house in the area.

However, he fell in a water body nearby the house at noon while his relatives were unaware of it.

Later, the family members rescued him from there and took to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Body of a school student was recovered from Matha Bhanga River of Sharishaduli Shyamur Patharghat area in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon. The body was lifted by a diving team of Fire Services.

Deceased Rana, 16, was son of farmer Nuruzzaman of Sharishaduli Village. He was in class eight.

On Sunday, Rana went missing while taking bath with his other associates in the river adjacent to their house.

On information the diving team came and continued a long search in the river, but in vain. He could not be found on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, locals came to see his floating hair beneath Shympur Parghat in the river.

Later the body was recovered by the diving team in cooperation with locals.





