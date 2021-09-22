C-19: Five more die at RMCH, 62 more infected in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Sept 21: Five people died in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 9am to Tuesday 9am.

It was confirmed by Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the RMCH on Tuesday morning.

He added, all of them showed symptoms of the virus.

Of the dead, two were from Naogaon and one each from Rajshahi, Pabna and Chapainawabganj districts.

Some 122 were undergoing treatment against its 240-bed capacity till Tuesday morning, he added.

In another report, the correspondent says, a total of 62 more people were tested Covid-19 positive in all eight districts of Rajshahi Division till Tuesday, taking the case toll 97,792 in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Habibul Ahsan Talukdar, divisional director of Health, confirmed the information. The daily infection figure is double compared to the previous day's 30.

With two more fatalities from the disease reported on the day, the death toll reached 1,656.

Of the total new cases, 14 were detected in Rajshahi District, followed by five in Pabna, 16 in Sirajganj, 13 in Bagura, six in Natore, four in Chapainawabganj, three in Noagaon and one in Joypurhat District.

Of the infected, 93,554 have, so far, recovered, including 38 new recoveries during the time, he added.





