Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

C-19: Five more die at RMCH, 62 more infected in Rajshahi Div

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Sept 21: Five people died in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 9am to Tuesday 9am.
It was confirmed by Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the RMCH on Tuesday morning.
He added, all of them showed symptoms of the virus.
Of the dead, two were from Naogaon and one each from Rajshahi, Pabna and Chapainawabganj districts.
Some 122 were undergoing treatment against its 240-bed capacity till Tuesday morning, he added.
In another report, the correspondent says, a total of 62 more people were tested Covid-19 positive in all eight districts of Rajshahi Division till Tuesday, taking the case toll 97,792 in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Habibul Ahsan Talukdar, divisional director of Health, confirmed the information. The daily infection figure is double compared to the previous day's 30.
With two more fatalities from the disease reported on the day, the death toll reached 1,656.
Of the total new cases, 14 were detected in Rajshahi District, followed by five in Pabna, 16 in Sirajganj, 13 in Bagura, six in Natore, four in Chapainawabganj, three in Noagaon and one in Joypurhat District.
Of the infected, 93,554 have, so far, recovered, including 38 new recoveries during the time, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Threshing paddy on busy road causes accidents at Bagmara
Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 districts
Two drown in two districts
C-19: Five more die at RMCH, 62 more infected in Rajshahi Div
Water hyacinths pollute Kaptai Lake
The Postharvest Technology Division of BARI organised a day-long impact training
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 districts
Two found dead in two districts


Latest News
BGMEA requests home minister to end transport strike on urgent basis
Papon wants a keenly-contested BCB election
Preparations on for PEC examinations: Zakir
Naimul Abrar's death: Rule issued asking to compensate Tk 100cr
UN chief urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Savings certificate interest rates lowered
Two trains on same track, passengers escape unhurt
HC bench embarrassed to hear Zafrullah's writ petition
Order on Jhuman Das' bail plea on Thursday
Most Read News
UN and international peace: An assessment
Fake army officer held
Afghanistan: No emirate for women
Abul Kalam being lifted onto a vehicle for taking to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital
Associate organizations of political parties create concerns
Take bold steps to fight climate change impact
Infant drowns in Ctg
Govt to allow three oil-fired quick rental power plants
Banks of Karnaphuli fall to grabbers’ grips again
National Youth Handball get inaugurated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft