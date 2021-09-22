Water hyacinths pollute Kaptai Lake



The photo taken recently shows three launches trying to remove water hyacinths from the Kaptai Lake. photo: observer

Engine-run boat plying in the lake is also hampered due to hugely stranded water hyacinths. Communications of seven upazilas (UZs) with the district town have been threatened. Out of 10 upazilas of the district, seven UZs are used to communicate by boats.

The district is surrounded by 730 sq kilometre area of the lake. People are falling sick after using the lake water. Snakes and mosquitoes have raised habitats in the lake; their menacing is turning worse.

Among all channels of the lake, Sublong Channel has been mostly congested. It is surrounded by hills.

Locals and victims said, every year hilly tide is used to push up water hyacinths to the lake in the rainy season; then it looks a green play ground from distance.

With rising water level in the lake, these aquatic plants gather nearby bazaar of the town; then bringing commodities to the bazaar from far areas by engine-run boats is halted.

Engine-run big and small boats are used to ply the lake to maintain communication from Rangamati Sadar to jetty ghat (station), Bilaichhari, Jurachhari, Longgadu, Barkal, Baghaichhari, Farua, Harinchhara, and other areas. Besides, during the weekly haat day, goods-laden boats also use this water route.

Sublong Jharna and other ones in different areas of the upazila are visited by tourists.

Boatman Manuranjan Chakma said, every year during the rainy season water hyacinths come to the Kaptai Lake with hilly tide and stay till winter season. "We can't ply boat at normal speed," he added.

Normally, it takes around one hour for going to Bilaichhari from Rangamati Sadar and Kaptai Jetty ghat; at present it is taking 2 hours to 2:30.

Coming with kitchen items for selling in the bazaar by engine-run boats, Shanti Ranjan Chakma and Kina Chan Tongchonga said, "It took us 1 hour to 1:30 for coming to bazaar instead of two minutes due to congestion. Now our vegetables are getting perished."

He added, for 2-minute path about 10 to 15 litres of fuel is consumed; fans or boats are getting damaged.

Victims said, due to lack of cleansing initiative by the administration, the entire lake has got blanked with the weed.

Fishermen and passengers are witnessing increased sufferings.

Hill dwellers are using water of the lake for drinking and household works; now they are using polluted water; and they are becoming sick.

Large boats are plying somehow but the small ones cannot move.

They demanded immediate removal of the stranded water hyacinths.

BFDC-Rangamati Manager Lieutenant Commander M Tauhidul Islam said, water hyacinths had congested the lake for about 10 days in Kandair mouth of the lake.

According to instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, three launches managed by BFDC are removing water hyacinths; it is expected boats will not face any problem within few days, he added.

Chief Executive Officer of Rangamti Hill Tracts Parishad Md Ashraful Islam said, a permanent measure is needed to remove water hyacinths from the lake.

The matter will be discussed with chairman of the Parishad, he added.

President of Rangamati Launch Owners Association Main Uddin Selim said, it is very urgent to remove water hyacinths.

Manager Ramjan Ali of Rangamati Tourism Station Boat Drivers said, it is crucial time for us; whenever tourists started coming after lockdown, water hyacinths started entering the lake.

"We will be harmed if these weeds are not removed", he added.







